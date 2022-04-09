Mumbai: Following the heartbreaking loss against Gujarat Titans by six wickets on Friday, Punjab Kings allrounder Odean Smith faced massive backlash for not being able to finish the game with the ball in the last over. Despite the loss, captain Mayank Agarwal showed faith in Smith and defended him at the post-match presentation. Mayank claimed to continue backing Smith.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Reveals Success Mantra After GT Beat PBKS, Says 'Important to Find Gaps'

"In the last over obviously it could have been anybody's game. We totally back Odean – it could have gone either way but it's fine, we back him 100 percent," Mayank said.

Mayank also reckoned Punjab were a few runs short of where they would have wanted to be but was happy to have reached where they did after losing a few wickets in the middle. Mayank said: "It was a tough game but we really fought hard. We were 5-7 runs short but we pulled it back after the start they had. We did really well to get ourselves to that score after losing so many wickets so we were really happy with that and I'm really happy with how we fought on the field."

Put in to bat first, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, this IPL’s costliest foreign player, made full use of a lucky reprieve to smash a second consecutive half century and help Punjab Kings post 189 for 9. Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore, smashed 64 off just 27 balls to score the bulk of the runs for Punjab Kings.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 189/9 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 35, Liam Livingstone 64, Rahul Chahar 22 not out; Rashid Khan 3/22, Darshan Nalkande 2/37) lost to Gujarat Titans 190/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 96, Sai Sudarshan 35, Rahul Tewatia 13 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2/35).