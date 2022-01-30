Mumbai: A week back there were multiple reports suggesting that the IPL could be moved to UAE or South Africa. But now, a report in the Times of India states that the IPL would be conducted in India. The report suggests that the league matches would be conducted in Maharashtra and the playoffs would be played in Gujarat.Also Read - Ind vs WI 2022: Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore Included in Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad as Stand-Byes

"Yes, I believe the IPL is coming to CCI, and we would be very glad to host it," CCI President Premal Udani said TOI.

In Maharashtra, there are four stadiums to be precise – CCI, DY Patil, Wankhede Stadium, and the MCA in Pune. The playoffs are set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.