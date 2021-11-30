New Delhi: With a possible ban looming large on Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan, we look back at similar incidents where a cricketer was temporarily banned from participating in the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell Set to be Retained; Dilemma Over KS Bharat Continues
Both Rahul and Rashid have been approached by an IPL franchise, most likely Lucknow to join them even before the retention list has been officially made public by PBKS or SRH, based on which a verbal complaint was made to BCCI on the grounds of 'pursuing & poaching' both the cricketers to leave their respective franchises they are still a part of since the retention list has not been released yet, according to a report by Inside Sport.
List of Cricketers Temporarily Banned From Participating in the IPL
- Harbhajan Singh (2008): Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was fined 100 per cent of his matches and banned for the rest of the season of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Harbhajan was seen slapping former India fast bowler S Sreesanth for being over-dramatic at the end of their match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.
- Mohammad Asif (2009): Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif was banned as he tested positive for a banned drug (nandrolone). “Mohammad Asif was found guilty by the IPL Drug Tribunal in as much as a prohibited substance namely Nandrolone was found in the urine sample extracted from the player during the support period and the match played on May 30th 2008 between the Delhi Daredevils and the Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai,” said a statement from the IPL’s three-man drugs tribunal.
- Ravindra Jadeja (2010): India team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was banned as he breached the players guidelines for anti-team activities. Jadeja tried to negotiate a deal with other IPL franchises during the season for higher pay.
- Luke Pomersbach (2012): The Australian was accused of stalking a woman belonging to the United States, followed her to the hotel room and tried to molest her. The incident took place in Hotel Maurya and the batter was produced at the Delhi High court where he was granted interim bail. However, his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore suspended him for the rest of the tournament.
- CSK & RR (2013): Both the franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years for their involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that shook the Indian Premier League in 2013.
- S Sreesanth (2013): Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth was banned for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal while playing for Rajasthan Royals along with Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila.