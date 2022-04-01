Mumbai: While the world feels bowling Shivam Dube in the 19th over against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday was not the right call as he conceded 25 runs, but senior India cricketer Irfan Pathan feels otherwise. Pathan reckons he was bought at the auction for this. Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis took Dube to the cleaners and swung the balance of the game completely. Heroics from Badoni and Lewis ensured Lucknow register their maiden IPL win.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Eyes Big T20 Landmark; Set to Join Chris Gayle, David Warner

Pathan said that CSK did not have too many options apart from the spinners. He said on Star Sports post-match show: "You didn't have too many options. You had the option of Jadeja or Moeen Ali, the ball was extremely wet, you had to bowl a fast bowler only. That is why you ran after Shivam Dube at the auction, so that you get an odd over when you are in trouble."