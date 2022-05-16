New Delhi: Irfan Pathan reserved huge praise for Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been the pick of the bowlers for PBKS in this year’s IPL 2022. Pathan hailed Arshdeep as a special player and reckoned that his growth has been phenomenal, keeping in mind the fact that he has kept players of the calibre of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya quiet in the recent IPL games.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

"Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age. He's keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses. His growth has been phenomenal," said Pathan on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

"The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he's a fearless bowler. He's got a lion's heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations but he seems to flourish more often than not during tense moments. There is so much confidence in this bowler and the belief that he can do well during tense moments," he further said.

“The other day we saw him giving suggestions to a world-class bowler like Kagiso Rabada on which line to bowl to. This shows how involved he is in the game and doesn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts with the senior players. He bowls yorkers at will in the death overs. I believe a left-arm pacer of this calibre should definitely get a chance to play for India sooner rather than later,” Pathan added.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden was also left impressed with Arshdeep.

“Arshdeep Singh is the best at the moment in terms of bowling in this Punjab Kings bowling line-up and the best young pacer in this tournament. He’s bowling those perfect lengths at the start and even during the death overs,” Hayden said.