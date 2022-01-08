New Delhi: Indian Premier League 2022 preparations are going on in full swing as the teams have already retained number of players before the IPL mega auction 2022. IPL has a tagline which says “Talent meets Opportunity”. This can certainly be deemed true for Indian youngsters who have made giant strides in the tournament with their skills. One such player is Sunrisers Hyderabad flamboyant batter Abdul Samad.Also Read - IPL 2022 News : Team Lucknow Ropes in Andy Flower As Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir As Mentor

Recently, India former fast bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted a video on the micro blogging social media website Twitter in which a man was heard singing a Atif Aslam song "Woh Lamhe" from Zeher. However, one couldn't identify the man easily as the video was blurry.

Guess the cricketer??? Hint: like hitting sixes. pic.twitter.com/FYLEaNM8q6 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 7, 2022

The cricketer turned commentator Irfan posted the above tweet while a dropping a hint about the man. After speculations from cricketers like Suresh Raina and other fans, it was revealed that it was Samad who was singing the song. The moment people got their guesses right, then begin a round of applause for Samad’s singing ability. Even SRH official twitter handle joined in for some sun.

It is noteworthy that Samad was retained by SRH ahead of the IPL mega auctions 2022 after SRH captain Kane Williamson. Samad has shown signs of incredible hitting in the last two season where he took on bowlers like Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada. Sunrisers’ management have got high hopes for the youngster and even former Indian cricketers like Gautam Gambhir have been full of praises for him.