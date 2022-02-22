Lucknow: Ishan Kishan made headlines a week back when he became the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 mega auction when Mumbai Indians showed faith in him and lapped him up for a staggering Rs 15.25 Cr. Kishan has been in good form in the past couple of seasons and that is why he bagged a lucrative contract. Kishan has now revealed his updated aspirations and it is big. He wants to do things that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have done for the country.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Showers Love on Virat Kohli, Gifts Special Golden Boot

The young 23-year-old is being labeled as India cricket's next big thing. In an interaction with The Times of India, he said: "Initially I used to think "kuck na kuck acha hi hoga yaar… bas khelte raho, run banate raho". But later my point of view changed. When I look at Rohit bhai, Virat bhai and the benchmarks they have set for themselves, that's where I want to head. I want to be as dedicated as they are and emulate them."

In the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies, Kishan was not at his best and he would like to change that when India host Sri Lanka. Despite his poor run of form against the West Indies side, Dravid backed the youngster.

“This is a tough format. We are asking them to play high-risk cricket. We’re asking them to play shots all the time. And we don’t judge them on a few games. It’s not the way, it’s done. We try to give people as much as possible consistent runs. We’re trying to give them opportunities to play and not judge them on a game to game basis or on one series,” India coach Dravid said.