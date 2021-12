New Delhi: JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced the name of players retained ahead of next year’s mega auction. The franchise has decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje.Also Read - IPL 2022: We Look to Further Strengthen Our Roots, Says Sanju Samson

In accordance with the rules, the franchise has released the rest of its squad for the upcoming auction next year.

Speaking on the development, Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said, "It was a far from an easy task for all of us at the franchise to retain just four players. In the last three years, we focused on the building a balanced squad as much as possible, which produced some of our best results. Delhi Capitals would like to express gratitude to each player for always giving their everything to this team. We wish all the very best to each one of them."

Post the 2018 mega auction, Delhi Capitals developed a dynamic squad centred around an Indian core. Since then, the team has reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, making it to their first final in 2020.