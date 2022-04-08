Mumbai: Despite the three losses on the trot, the mood in the Mumbai Indians camp is upbeat and that is a heart warming sign for their fans. Ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener Ishan Kishan were seen poking fun at each other. On the eve of MI’s game against KKR, the Twitter handle of Mumbai posted a video where Bumrah mocks Kishan over his biceps. Ishan pumps them in a way to flaunt. He claims those are biceps, whereas Bumrah says, that is fat.Also Read - When Yuzvendra Chahal Named Andrew Symonds and James Franklin In Horrific Incident Dating Back to Mumbai Indians Days

Ishan says the cameraperson in the video: "Nahi Nahi! Muscle isko bolte hai ye dekh. " To which Bumrah replied, "isko fat bolte hai beta. Hath main bhi fat hota hai."

The chemistry between Kishan and Bumrah is already being loved by their fans.

After the shock loss against KKR, captain Rohit Sharma gave an inspirational speech in the dressing-room to motivate the players.

“I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field – with the bat, with the ball,” he said in a video posted by MI.

KKR take on MI for the second time on April 9.