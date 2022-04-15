Mumbai: Jos Buttler has arguably been the best player for Rajasthan Royals this season. Not only is he winning hearts with the bat in his hand, but he is also doing it without the willow. During the match against Gujarat Titans, Buttler – who was the Orange Cap holder – tucked his cap in his trousers after Hardik Pandya went past his total score.Also Read - The Hardik Pandya School Of Captaincy: Lead, And Others Will Follow | IPL 2022

The incident took place in the final over of the innings when Hardik was batting on 76, his run tally reading 217 at that stage. Hardik led from the front as he hit a brilliant 87* off 52 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and eight fours.



Such a gentleman Jos Buttler is .. pic.twitter.com/m42ATqL7tN — That-Cricket-Girl (@imswatib) April 14, 2022

Hardik’s good show earned him the man of the match. At the presentation, he admitted that he is enjoying captaincy and the responsibility that comes along with it.

“Captaincy is always fun. Be the flagbearer of the team. The team is gelling well. I wanted all of us to be happy for each other’s happiness. That is working well for the team,” he said.

Chasing 193 to win, Jos Buttler played an attacking knock (54 off 24) to give Rajasthan a flying start but he didn’t get the support from the end. Once Buttler got out on an excellent deceptive leg-cutter in Lockie Ferguson over, it was a mountain to climb for Rajasthan.

Lower down the order, Shimron Hetmyer (29), Riyan Parag (18) and James Neesham (17) tried hard but it was not good enough as Rajasthan were restricted to 155-9 in 20 overs, losing by 37 runs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 192/4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out, Abhinav Manohar 43; Riyan Parag 1/12) beat Rajasthan Royals 155-9 in 20 overs ( Jos Buttler 54, Shimron Hetmyer 29; Lockie Ferguson 3/23) by 37 runs.