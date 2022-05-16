Mumbai: Jos Buttler has been in ominous form in the ongoing season of the IPL. In 12 matches, the English wicketkeeper has amassed 625 runs and is firmly ahead in the race. His 625 runs comprises of three centuries and the runs have come at a strike rate of 148.23.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Following Rajasthan Royals win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Brabourne stadium. Buttler’s daughter Georgia was seen playing with his Orange Cap. It was an adorable moment between the father and the daughter. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

The video is already being watched by the fans and is receiving a lot of love on social space. Here is the viral video posted by the official social media handle of Rajasthan Royals. The video is captioned as: “Good night from the newest owner of the Orange Cap.” Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

Good night from the newest owner of the Orange Cap! #RoyalsFamily | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/6ln5ti4Z5q — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2022

Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 41 while Devdutt Padikkal blazed away to an 18-ball 39, as Rajasthan Royals posted 178 for six. Skipper Sanju Samson made 32 off 24 balls.

Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler for LSG, picking 2/31 in four overs.

Meanwhile, both RR and LSG are now tied on 16 points from 13 matches and need another win to confirm their place in the next stage of the tournament. Thanks to their margin of victory, RR also toppled LSG from the second place.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31). Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).