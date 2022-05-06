Mumbai: David Warner brought his best to the fore against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Brabourne stadium. The Delhi Capitals opener hammered a belligerent 92* off 58 balls to help Hyderabad post a mammoth 207 for three. Before the game and during the game, there were moments of bromance from Williamson and Warner which made fans emotional.Also Read - India vs South Africa T20Is: Umran Malik to Ayush Badoni; IPL 2022 New Stars Who Could Make Squad

Following the 21-run loss, Williamson hailed Warner and Rovman Powell for being outstanding with the bat.

"Outstanding knock from David Warner and later by Powell. Fantastic learning opportunities for everyone," Williamson said at the post-match presentation.

The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss. Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the Sunrisers playing eleven under controversial circumstances last season.

Lavishing praise on Umran Malik, Williamson also said that things could change quickly if SRH put things together.

“Umran has been a fantastic find. You learn from the best when you come up against them. Things can change quickly if we put things together. They have had rhythm batting in the middle order,” Williamson said.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).