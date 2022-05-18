Mumbai: They say desperate times call for desperate measures. With Hyderabad desperately needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Kane Williamson and the SRH management made a change at the top of the order. Priyam Garg was made to open with Abhishek Sharma and he responded well to the challenge as he hit a brilliant 42 off 26 balls to give Hyderabad the right kind of start against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

Following the three-run win, Williamson hailed the youngster as a 'seriously talented cricketer' and reckoned he has a lot of potential and skill.

"Priyam is a seriously talented cricketer, great that he could get the opportunity today, he's one of those players we're going to see a lot more of, got a really good head on his shoulders, a lot of potential but a lot of skill as well," Williamson said at the post-match presentation.

The victory keeps SRH in the playoffs race on paper as they move up to 12 points. They need to win their last game and hope for other results to go their way.

Invited to bat, the Sunrisers’ gamble to play Garg at the top of the order paid off. The 21-year-old played a fine knock while sharing a 78-run partnership with Tripathi after the in-form Abhishek Sharma (9) was sent back in the third over.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20). Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23).