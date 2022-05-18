Mumbai: In what would come as a massive setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kane Williamson is set to miss SRH’s last game against Punjab Kings. Williamson would be flying back to New Zealand to attend the birth of his child. The Hyderabad franchise took to their official handle to make the announcement.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

The SRH tweet read: "Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!"

: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/3CFbvN60r4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 18, 2022

Apart from being the captain of the side, he is also a premier batter for Hyderabad and with SRH still having a slim chance to make the playoffs – this development would hurt them.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad beat Mumbai by three runs on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle. Had a few games where momentum wasn’t on our side and we couldn’t wrestle it back. All in all a very good performance and a lot of learning to come out of it,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation after the win over Mumbai.