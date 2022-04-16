Mumbai: It was a day to remember for the team in orange as Rahul Tripathi’s heroics helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday and win their third consecutive game. During the game, the Hyderabad fans were over the moon when Tripathi was going all guns blazing. SRH owner Kavya Maran was once again spotted in the stadium rooting for her side.Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Batter Rahul Tripathi Draws Praise From Ex-KKR Stars After Heroics at Brabourne

Fans too were elated seeing her smiling like there was no tomorrow. Here is how fans reacted to Kavya's smile during the match at the Brabourne stadium.

Iss chehre par muskurahat hi acchi lagati hai #Kavyamaran ❤Thank you @SunRisers for making her happy pic.twitter.com/0ocef8QiGX — Viraj Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@Virudada_7720) April 15, 2022

Finally Kavya Maran’s happy face❤️❤️🔥 — Naresh_Chandra (@Naresh_CNN) April 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Man of the match Rahul Tripathi top scored with 71 runs (37 balls, 4×4, 6×6) while Aiden Markram remained undefeated with 68 off 36 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and four sixes as SRH cruised to victory with 13 balls to spare. They launched calculated attacks, hit big sixes and kept the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers on the tenterhooks with their superb hitting. The dew of course did not help the Knight Riders but that was expected.

SRH are at the seventh spot in the points table with three wins in five games.