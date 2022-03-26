Mumbai: CSK stunned all its fans a couple of days back when it made the announcement that MS Dhoni is stepping down as captain and Ravindra Jadeja would take over. While some fans were disappointed not to see Dhoni lead the side again, many felt appointing Jadeja was the right call.Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Premier League 2022: CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 26 Sat

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen is the latest to react on this move from CSK. Claiming that the decision does not surprise him, the Englishman hailed Jadeja as an ‘outstanding’ thinker and believes he would make the right moves. Also Read - MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Hug on Eve of CSK vs KKR is a Treat For Fans; Watch VIRAL Video

“They’ve obviously decided that the time is right to move on from MS Dhoni, but it doesn’t surprise me that they have turned to Ravi Jadeja – another cool head who will make good decisions. Jadeja is an outstanding thinker and a very experienced T20 player, so CSK have a good chance of surprising everybody again,” Pietersen wrote for Betway. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV