Mumbai: Over the years he has won games here apart from inspiring fans, Wankhede has truly been home for Kieron Pollard. The MI cricketer, who has not had a good run with the bat or ball this season, was benched against Hyderabad on Tuesday. Despite not playing the game, Pollard was there on the sidelines trying to help the bowlers and motivate the team.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

But what stole the show was when an MI fan thanked Pollard from the stands for his contribution for the side. On hearing the appreciation, Pollard turned around and gave a thumbs up to the fan. Here is the video which is now going viral on social space: Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

In 11 games, Pollard has scored 144 runs at an average of 14.40. He has picked up four wickets as well. While these figures do not do justice to the potential Pollard has, he would look to do well as and when he gets an opportunity.

Meanwhile, MI lost the game by three runs against SRH. The victory keeps SRH in the playoffs race on paper as they move up to 12 points. They need to win their last game and hope for other results to go their way.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20). Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23).