Mumbai: It surprised one and all to see not Venkatesh Iyer, but Sunil Narine walk out to bat along with Aaron Finch on Monday at the Brabourne stadium. The experiment did not work as Narine was run out without facing a ball.

After the seven-run loss against Rajasthan, KKR coach Brendon McCullum explained the thought behind the shuffle in the batting order. Brendon reveals that the KKR management wanted Venkatesh to play in the middle overs as he is good against spin. That experiment did not work as well as Iyer was dismissed for six off seven balls.

"We wanted to give Venkatesh Iyer an option through the middle against spin in particular – against (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Chahal. He's a very good player of spin and, with one short side, we wanted to try and maximize that. So, that was the thinking behind it," said McCullum after the match.