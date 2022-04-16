Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi gave fans a glimpse of why he is highly rated in India despite not having made his national debut. Tripathi hammered a breathtaking 71 off 37 balls against his old team, Kolkata Knight Riders, on Friday at the Brabourne stadium. His innings was laced with six sixes and four boundaries. His knock proved to be the difference between the two sides as Hyderabad won their third consecutive match in IPL 2022.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rashid Latif Pitches For Inclusion of SRH Pacer Umran Malik in Team India

After the game, KKR coach Brendon McCullum was seen interacting with the ex-KKR star. McCullum and Tripathi had a long conversation after SRH won the game by seven wickets.

Here is how fans reacted to the two meeting:

Brendon McCullum and Rahul Tripathi 🥺 Baz, please kidnap him & bring him back to KKR 😭 pic.twitter.com/MZsPEuW5m7 — Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) April 15, 2022

McCullum hugged Tripathi as well…

A hug from Brendon McCullum to Rahul Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/2SgaIGeJe8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2022

Tripathi was named the man of the match for his blitzkrieg that changed the game on its head. While receiving the award, he admitted that he was aware of what the KKR bowlers would do.

“I had fun, it was special with KKR and is special with SRH as well. Russell bangs in short and I was looking for the pull if he bowled short. Varun bowls well. I didn’t expect him to bowl up. I went with the shot and wasn’t pre-determined. So I thought of putting him under pressure. It’s been special with KKR and with the Sunrisers, the first few games have gone well. I have struggled with my health in the past week but they have supported me. I enjoy a lot. There are tough days but on good days, I look to enjoy. Before going to bat I am a bit fidgety, I am happy I could play this innings today,” he said.