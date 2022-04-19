Mumbai: Without a doubt Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan most certainly is one of the reasons. KKR may have lost the match on Monday against Rajasthan Royals by seven runs, but a Knight Riders fangirl stole the limelight with a marriage proposal for captain of KKR Shreyas Iyer. The placard the girl was flaunting did not go unnoticed as the social media handles of the franchise shared the picture.Also Read - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Game Like to be Moved From Pune to Mumbai Due to Covid Cases in DC Camp: Report

Since then, the picture has garnered massive reactions. Fans are reacting hilariously to the marriage proposal by the KKR fangirl for Shreyas. Here is the KKR post: Also Read - Match Preview, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 32: All You Need To Know After Covid Hit IPL

Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Sledging Episode With Virat Kohli

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

If Iyer will reject the offer. @yavaniggothu is ready to get marry her 😝😝 — Praveen  (@by2tea_) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, KKR have had a torrid time over the past two weeks. They have lost four consecutive matches and after topping the points table after four games find themselves at the sixth spot.