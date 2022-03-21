New Delhi: KKR wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings has joined the team camp ahead of the tournament opener against CSK. The 30-year old is practicing hard in case he gets a chance to feature in the playing XI. He is no less than a T20 veteran with 215 games under his belt. In a recent video posted by the official twitter account franchise, Billings can be seen heaping huge praises for IPL.Also Read - IPL 2022: KKR Player Sam Billings Tries Speaking In Hindi In A Viral Instagram Post | Watch Video

Talking about the start of a new season, Sam Billings told Kolkata Knight Riders:

"Sam Hai Taiyaar. KKR Hai Taiyaar. I think the IPL is the biggest domestic tournament in the world. You don't need to say anything more than that. It's my sixth year and absolutely love playing over here in India."

“I think the support, the fans take it to a completely different dimension to any other sport in the world. You’ve got 1.2 billion people or so. And everyone absolutely loves cricket. So it’s a pleasure for players to play here. It’s an honor to play here,” Billings added.

Here is the video:

Kolkata Knight Riders Full squad

Retained players

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Players bought in the auction

Indian: Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Baba Indrajith, Sheldon Jackson

Foreign players: Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Tim Southee