New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have gone through a complete overhaul after the recently held IPL mega auctions in February. England's swashbuckling batter Sam Billings has joined KKR's camp in Mumbai ahead of their first match against CSK on March 26. In a recent post shared by the franchise, Billings have tried his hand at speaking in Hindi.

The video went viral in no time where the 30-year old asked his fans – Aap Kaise Ho? (How are you?)

Billings is currently in quarantine and informed his fans about it. – “I am in quarantine in my hotel room in Mumbai. Got here yesterday, so still got a couple of days left of quarantine before I can meet up with the rest of the squad.”

KKR have appointed Shreyas Iyer as the new captain this year. India batter Shreyas Iyer believes that he would be entering the captaincy job with his new IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with more maturity and experience with regards to decision making and captaincy skills. In the IPL Mega Auction, Iyer was snapped by Kolkata for INR 12.25 crores and was soon announced as the captain of the franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

Iyer comes in with experience of captaining Delhi Capitals in 41 IPL matches, including taking them to the final of IPL 2020. “I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I’m now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision making and captaincy skills. Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team, and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level. I’m just going to love the responsibility, and I thrive under pressure,” said Iyer to KKR’s official website.