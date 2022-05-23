Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders blew hot and cold and that was a reason they could not make the playoffs. But amid the inconsistency, KKR star Nitish Rana was probably the silver lining for the side. Rana, who amassed 361 runs in 14 matches during the ongoing IPL edition, must have been hopeful of getting picked for India’s T20 squad for the home series against South Africa. But that did not happen as his performances went unnoticed.Also Read - Mayank Agarwal Reveals Hilarious Banter With Umran Malik During SRH-PBKS

Following the announcement of the squad, Rana took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet to put his point across. His tweet read: "Things Will Change Soon." His post also had an India flag followed by an emoji of a target.

Things will change soon 🇮🇳🧿 — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) May 22, 2022

It would not have been his first time with the national side. He earned his national call up during the Sri Lanka tour earlier in the year. He could not make a big impact as he registered low scores.

After the dismal tour of Lanka, Rana took to Twitter and wrote: “Our social media isn’t just to post out victories but also our failures. This tour didn’t go the way I planned or expected it to go but I have learned so much in my last 3 games. Since the time I have held the bat in my hands, I’ve always believed in hard work over luck and this won’t stop me.”

It would be interesting to see if Rana can bounce back with good performances in the domestic circuit or not.