Lahore: With the 15th edition of the IPL approaching, KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins talked about his old playing days in the Delhi Capitals. It is noteworthy that Cummins and Shreyas, the newly appointed KKR captain started their IPL journey with Delhi (Daredevils before).Also Read - Pat Cummins Rues Dropped Chances as Pakistan Hold Australia to Draw in 2nd Test

The 27-year-old Shreyas was bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 cr in the IPL Mega Auction and was eventually named to lead the side. On the other hand, Cummins, who went for Rs 15.50 crore in the 2019 auction — the most expensive foreign buy at an IPL auction, was earlier released by KKR. However, he was bought back for Rs 7.25 crore at the 2022 mega auction. Also Read - Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada; Top Overseas Players Who Could Miss First Week of IPL

The pacer, who is currently leading Australia in the Test series against Pakistan, recalled sharing the dressing room with Shreyas during the 2017 IPL season for Delhi (Daredevils). Also Read - WATCH: Australian Cricketer Alex Carey Falls into Swimming Pool, Teammates Burst Into Laughter

“Shreyas, I played with at Delhi(Daredevils), we got on really well. He seems like a very calm guy and seems in form at the moment. I’m so excited to go over there, I have some close friends I will be playing alongside, can’t wait,” said Cummins, during the pre-match virtual conference for the third Test.

KKR had retained all-rounder Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine before the mega auction.

The Australian also spoke about the franchise’s retention. “Really excited. It’s been great that most of the squad has been able to keep together. So, most of the players and staff know really really well,” he added.

Cummins also mentioned that a permanent ban on the use of saliva will not be a “big deal” for the seam bowlers.

Saliva application was barred by the ICC in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020. However, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket laws, recently imposed a complete ban on the use of saliva, which will come into effect in October this year. The MCC reasoned that applying saliva had no impact on the ball’s movement, according to its research.

“I don’t think so (permanent saliva ban will hamper the performance of the swing bowlers),” he said.

“I don’t think it has made a huge effect, as big as we might have thought it would. We can still use sweat so it’s not too big a deal,” he added.

Inputs from IANS