Noida: He made headlines as a 19–year-old when India won the U-19 World Cup in 2018 and then he quickly landed himself an IPL contract. Four years later, Shivam Mavi set the auction on fire as he started a four-way bidding war. Eventually, KKR lapped him up for a whopping Rs 7.25 Cr.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led CSK To Establish Super Kings Academy For Boys And Girls, Mike Hussey Calls It Fantastic Initiative

KKR speed merchant Shivam spoke exclusively to India.com/ CricketCountry and revealed how MS Dhoni’s advice helped him grow over the past two seasons in the IPL. Shivam said he had asked Dhoni after a KKR versus CSK match about the setting of the field. Dhoni told him that it depends on the nature of the wicket and once he has set the field, he should focus on the plan and not think too much. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI)-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Play Opener on March 26

“I had gone to Dhoni during the IPL as I was having problems with setting the field. Dhoni simplified things and explained to me what to do. And his tips have helped me over the past two IPL seasons. Dhoni said that field setting depends on how the wicket is playing. He also said do not think a lot about it and just focus on what you have to do,” Shivam said during the interview. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli on Why he Could Not Connect With Ex-RCB Star KL Rahul

Shivam, who is gearing up for the upcoming season of the IPL, also said that he was glad he would be playing for KKR as it feels home. He also hailed the KKR management for showing all the support they have had over the years.

It would be interesting to see how IPL 2022 goes for the young pacer.