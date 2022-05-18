Mumbai: Ahead of the must-win game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders find them in a spot of bother with Ajinkya Rahane out with an injury. Now the question is – who slots in at the top in Rahane’s place. While there are a number of options available for KKR, ex-India cricketer Pragyan Ojha reckons Sunil Narine should open as he is a tried and tested option at the top.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

"Sunil Narine is a tried and tested option for KKR at the top of the order. He is an attacking option. With that you can pick a player in the middle order as a dynamic option," Ojha said on Cricbuzz.

Ojha reckoned KKR can take a chance with Aman Khan or bring in Sheldon Jackson. He added: "They can look to bring Aaron Finch in for Sam Billings. In place of Rahane, they can introduce an Indian bowler. To bring in a wicket-keeper, they will have to drop someone else for Sheldon Jackson. Another option is to bring in Sheldon Jackson for Ajinkya Rahane or take a chance with Aman Khan. There is so much confusion because there have been that many changes."

Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off.

With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.