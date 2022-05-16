Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants are unable to get the wins with the tournament now nearing the playoffs stage. On Sunday, the KL Rahul-led side had a chance to seal themselves a playoffs berth, but failed as Rajasthan beat them by 24 runs at the Brabourne stadium. Following the loss, Rahul admitted that 179 was a gettable target but they just could not execute.Also Read - Jos Buttler's Daughter Playing With His Orange Cap After RR Beat LSG; Watch Viral VIDEO

“I thought it was a gettable target. Good pitch, obviously something there with the new ball. We bowled well to restrict them to that total. We backed ourselves but we couldn’t execute. Once again the batting group hasn’t been able to perform collectively. We need to go back and work on it,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Plays Down Purple Cap Battle With Wanindu Hasaranga After RR Beat LSG

Rahul pointed out that they were not good in the powerplays losing wickets early. “When you lose wickets early it puts pressure on you. We have lost three-four games in the powerplay as a batting unit. Make sure you find a way to stay in there when you play quality bowlers and give a good start,” he added. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Claims Rajasthan Have Been Taking Good Decisions After Win Over Lucknow

Both RR and LSG are now tied on 16 points from 13 matches and need another win to confirm their place in the next stage of the tournament. Thanks to their margin of victory, RR also toppled LSG from the second place.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31). Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).

Lucknow will now take on Kolkata in their last Round-Robin game.