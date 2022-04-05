Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants continued their winning momentum on Monday against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they won the match by 12 runs at the DY Patil stadium. For LSG, captain KL Rahul stepped up to the plate and came up with the goods. He hit a classy 68 off 50 balls to help Lucknow post a decent 169 for seven. But, apart from Rahul – there was not much contribution from the top-order as Quinton De Kock and Evin Lewis fell cheaply for one run each.Also Read - Kaviya Maran's Heartbroken Expressions During IPL 2022 Match Goes VIRAL; Fans React | SEE PICS

Following their poor show with the bat, Rahul said the instructions were clear to them – they were going to go after the bowling. Washington Sundar got both the danger men.

"Quinton and Lewis, it didn't matter if an offie was bowling, they wanted to put pressure on him, didn't come off the this game but that's something to learn," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.