Mumbai: KL Rahul was all praise for young Ayush Badoni after his nine-ball 18 blitz took Lucknow Super Giants over the line on Thursday against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne stadium. Following Badoni's match-winning blitz, Lucknow skipper Rahul hailed the youngster as a fighter who plays with a big heart. Reckoning that Badoni is a great find for Indian cricket, Rahul revealed he the young cricketer spends a lot of time with Vijay Dahiya and Gautam Gambhir.

"He has a big heart and he is a fighter for a young boy. It shows the character to bounce back with the wet ball. He is someone who wants to grow and learn. He spends time with the spin coach. Credit for that should go to Vijay Dahiya and GG. They were the ones who wanted him. His batting has been phenomenal. Can bowl as well. Great find for Indian cricket," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Rahul claimed that Badoni can also chip in with a couple of overs and that is invaluable.

“You can give yourself a couple of overs. If you get a couple of boundaries then it settles the nerves. We got the start we wanted for a big chase. I told him before the first game that he will be batting at three. Doesn’t matter. Spinners or fast bowlers he knows one way. His timing has gotten a lot better. Great to see players coming in and winning games. Puts a smile on the captain’s face,” Rahul concluded.