Abu Dhabi: Once Virat Kohli announced he would step down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, there have been massive speculations over who would be the next skipper of the franchise. While many names have come up like David Warner, Jos Buttler, but latest reports suggest that KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer is being looked at as Kohli's successor.

As per a report on DNA, Rahul and Iyer are the hot contenders to take up the vacant position. During Kohli's tenure, RCB failed to break their title drought. That looks to be the big reason behind Kohli's decision to step down as captain.

With a new captain in place and the mega auction also due, it would be a new-look RCB that would take the field next season. Fans would hope it is a successful transition. Both Rahul and Iyer have prior experience in leading IPL sides. Both the India stars have not won the coveted crown and would hope to help RCB win it.

Despite Rahul’s superb form with the bat, Punjab Kings have not won the title. The same is the case with Iyer. He led the Delhi franchise to their first-ever final in 13 years in the 2020 edition but an unfortunate injury before IPL 2021 and meant he wasn’t part of India’s T20 World Cup squad.

For Iyer, it would be a big boost for his career to work alongside Kohli at RCB. It would help Iyer grow as a cricketer.

It would be interesting to see who takes over the captaincy from Kohli.