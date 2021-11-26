New Delhi: Ahead of the mega auction, various franchises have started retaining their top-performing players. There have been a few surprise exclusions and inclusions as well. According to a few reports, KL Rahul has decided to part ways with Punjab Kings. Rahul, one of the most important pillars of the current Indian batting is in talks with the newly introduced Lucknow franchise owned by the Sanjiv Goenka RPS group.

Rahul, with his extraordinary performance with the bat, has regularly featured in the list of batters with the most runs in a season. KL Rahul’s captaincy has been highly rated too. Probably, this has prompted the RPS group to acquire Rahul to lead the franchise. However, Rahul, as captain has no IPL titles under his belt.

Fans on social media have already started rejoicing on the thought of KL Rahul captaining the Lucknow franchise. Other than that, Shreyas Iyer, who has recently scored a century in the Kanpur test match is also in talks with the franchise after not being retained by the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals has decided to retain wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and pacer Anrich Nortje. As per report, Shreyas Iyer wanted to lead DC but the franchise was keen to have Pant as their leader going ahead, so the right-handed batsman decided to move on.

The introduction of two new franchises will add to the popularity of IPL. Several talented Indian and foreign players who used to go unsold during the mega auction, can finally feature in the cash rich league.