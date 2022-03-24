New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for a fresh start in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League after losing the 2021 final against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The 2-time IPL winners have brought in a number of new faces in the squad, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings. T20 captain of the Afghanistan cricket team becomes the first Afghan player to feature in the KKR team and now the former Sunrisers Hyderabad man is on the cusp of a massive T20 record.Also Read - Ex India Coach Ravi Shastri Picks Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul as Possible Replacements For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as Captain

If Nabi gets to play the opening game against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, he'll just need four runs to get himself into the elite list of all-rounders who have taken more than 300 wickets and has amassed 5000 runs in T20 cricket. Nabi has 302 wickets to his name so far.

All-Rounders Who Have Taken 300+ Wickets and 5000+ Runs

Kieron Pollard (West Indies) – 11,427 runs; 304 wickets

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) – 6747 runs; 571 wickets

Andre Russell (West Indies) – 6574 runs; 354 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 5872 runs; 416 wickets

In the 17 matches he played in the cash-rich league, the Afghan international has taken 13 wickets and has scored 180 runs with a highest individual score of 31. He has a good strike-rate of 151.26.

KKR IPL 2022 Squad: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh.