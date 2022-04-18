New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav has found his lost form in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 as he has picked up 10 wickets in 6 matches. Yadav last featured for India back in 2018 and now eyes comeback to the national side in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in Australia.Also Read - Suresh Raina Hails Ruturaj Gaikwad-Ambati Rayudu For Their Heroics During CSK vs GT

Yadav is focusing on getting his name in the squad for India's upcoming matches as the World Cup remains at the back of his mind.

"I haven't thought that far (World Cup). It will all depend on the selectors and the team management. India will play several white-ball matches before the mega event and I have to first make it to those squads and keep performing there. Of course, the World Cup remains at the back of my mind, but as a cricketer, I set small goals and try to achieve those in phases," he told to Times of India

“I always believed in keeping things simple. I have not done anything special, but have kept working on my weaknesses in between and focused on my strengths,” the 34-year-old said about his preparation in the run-up to this IPL. In IPL, you need to have a big heart as there is every possibility of being hit someday. But it’s important not to lose your focus and keep a strong mind,” he said.

“I have a very well-defined role on the side. As Shreyas knows my game well, he has faith in me and stays very relaxed with me. He just wants me to bowl to my strength and not worry about results. So far he is the best captain for me,” the KKR speedster added.