Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians’ domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shane Watson Confirms David Warner, Anrich Nortje Available For Selection In Clash vs Lucknow Super Giants

MI have so far looked like anything but IPL’s five-time champions, losing both their opening games first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Player Ishan Kishan Says He Marvels MS Dhoni's Cricketing Acumen

And skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 14 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 6, Wed

For MI, pacer Basil Thampi and spinner Murugan Ashwin have proved to be weak-links as they yielded 73 runs in 3 overs during RR’s innings and the duo will need to produce a better show on Wednesday.

In fact, Australian seamer Daniel Sams too went for runs and remained wicketless in the last two matches.

The trio will have to quickly recover from their forgettable outing against RR and bowl in the right areas if they have to contain the KKR batters. Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of KKR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The KKR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 6th April, Wednesday.

Where is the KKR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The KKR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the KKR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between KKR vs MI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Thilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat (for Basil Thampi).

KKR vs MI Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.