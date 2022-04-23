KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

Umran Malik’s raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik’s explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Saturday. Malik has caught everyone’s attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer. Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing. Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations.Also Read - Rishabh Pant Pays The Price For Breaching IPL's Code of Conduct Along With Pravin Amre And Shardul Thakur

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - IPL 2022: Mike Hesson Wary of SRH Skipper Kane Williamson's 'Methodical Ways' Ahead of Clash

What are the timings of KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 and 7:30 PM IST respectively. Also Read - IPL 2022: Angry Rishabh Pant Needs To Learn A Few Things About The Game

Where is the KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and CCI-Brabourne Stadium Respectively.

Which TV channel will broadcast the KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.