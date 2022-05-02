Mumbai: Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL here on Monday.The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order.Venkatesh’s performances have been underwhelming to say the least after a season that helped him get into the Indian team. After his struggles at the top, the team tried him in the middle-order but that too did not work.The southpaw was back opening alongside Aaron Finch in the last game but runs deserted him again.Making the play-offs from here looks improbable for KKR who desperately need to find their best XI and stick with it for the remainder of the competition.Also Read - Here's How Umran Malik's Mother Reacted After He Got A Beating From CSK Batters | IPL 2022 EXCLUSIVE

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 2 Monday.

Where is the KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The KKR vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs RR Possible Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen