Smarting from four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort out their bowling issues when they face an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders, as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL play-offs race here on Saturday. A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dragged SRH down to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all their remaining three games to harbour any hopes of making it to the play-offs. KKR, however, are on the brink of elimination and their woes were compounded with the ruling out of pace spearhead Pat Cummins owing to a hip injury. Shreyas Iyer's men have just two more matches to go and wins in both will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore already sitting pretty in the top four with 14 points from 12 games.

What are the timings of KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 14 Saturday.

Where is the KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at MCA Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022?

The KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarty

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson , Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik