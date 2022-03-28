Mumbai: The much-awaited ”battle of the brothers’ on Monday in IPL was won by Krunal Pandya. During the game between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal got the wicket of his brother Hardik who tried to go aerial of the first ball. Krunal was just brought into the attack and Hardik sensed an opportunity.Also Read - IPL 2022, GT vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 4: Deepak Hooda Removes Matthew Wade; Rahul Tewatia Joins David Miller

Hardik, who must have played a lot of Krunal from the time he started playing the game, was dismissed of the elder brothers first ball of the night in Wankhede stadium. The ball was tossed up and full outside off, Hardik looked to extend his arms but could not get it out of the middle of the bat. He was caught at deep extra cover by Manish Pandey. Hardik, who was set, perished for 33 off 28 balls on his GT debut.

Hardik and Matthew Wade put on a crucial 57-run stand after the Titans lost two quick wickets in 159 chase. From the outset, Hardik showed intent with the bat at a familiar venue.