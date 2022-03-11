New Delhi: Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter on Friday and announced that former Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians man Lasith Malinga joins the team for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league as fast bowling coach of the 2008 champions.Also Read - IPL: Gautam Gambhir Lavishes Praise on Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma, Says He Gave me Sleepless Nights

This will be Malinga's second coaching stint in the IPL. In February 2018, he was appointed as the bowling mentor for the Mumbai Indians team even though Kiwi legend, Shane Bond served as the bowling coach for the side in 2018 IPL season. Malinga acted as supportive role as a mentor and was part of the coaching staff.

Also Read - Virender Sehwag Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin After MCC Rule Change on Mankading

The Royals bought two strong spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL Auction. Former RCB man Devdutt Padikkal will add to the Rajasthan side’s batting options. They also boast of new overseas players like South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen and New Zealand’s James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Trent Boult. Former KKR man Prasidh Krishna will now wear the Pink and Purple of the Royals side in the upcoming season.

Full Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler (overseas), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer (overseas), Rassie van der Dussen (overseas), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Neesham (overseas), Daryl Mitchell (overseas), Anunay Singh, Shubham Garhwal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult (overseas), Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile (overseas), Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy (overseas), Yuzvendra Chahal, K.C. Cariappa, Tejas Baroka.