Mumbai: Liam Livingstone showcased why he is rated as the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball when he hit the longest six at the DY Patil stadium against Gujarat Titans. Livingstone smashed Mohammed Shami for a monstrous 117-metre six on a night when he scored 30* off 10 balls and took Punjab over the line to give them a much-needed win. Livingstone hit three sixes and a couple of boundaries in his 10-ball stay.

Following the win, Kagiso Rabada spoke to Livingstone and asked him about the monstrous six. To this, Livingstone reminded Rabada of the six he had hit him in Sharjah last year and reckoned that was bigger. Livingstone said: "Yeah nice to get one out of the middle of the bat actually. I think that might be as big as the one I hit you in Sharjah! (laughs). It's been nice, been a while since I got one properly out of the screws. That was really good. I told you this all time along, there is no time for blocks in T20 cricket."

Livingstone also spoke of the wicket of David Miller. The Punjab star recalled bowling to Miller a lot in the nets. He recalled: "He did as well (Miller thought it was leg spin). It was nice, I spent a lot of time with Davey last year bowling at him in the nets. So it was really handy in getting his wicket. We played really well tonight, nice to get a win."