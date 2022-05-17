Mumbai: Shardul Thakur gave fans a glimpse as to why he is rated highly for his bowling abilities. During the game against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil on Monday, Thakur proved to be the game changer as he picked up two crucial wickets in the 6th over that changed the course of the game. He got the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan. Conceding 36 runs in four overs, Thakur ended up with four wickets and he was also awarded the man of the match for his efforts.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Claiming to love crunch situations, Thakur admitted that the sixth over was crucial.

"I always like to perform in crunch times, the last two games were important and I always feel happy when I rise to the right occasion. 6th over was a big over where I got two wickets, they were cruising and in both innings fast bowlers were going for runs in the powerplay and as soon as the powerplay ended, the runs stopped," Thakur said at the post-match presentation.

Hailing the bowling unit, Thakur revealed why Kuldeep Yadav was not bowled after the 12th over.

“The spinners came in and did a good job. As a bowling unit we were trying to hit good areas, but after 12th over there was dew which is why we did not bowl Kuldeep Yadav. I’m preparing well and whenever I got the chance, trying to put some score and hoping I will continue my run with the bat,” he added.