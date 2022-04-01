LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 8

Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

Having started with a stunning victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on the opening day, KKR slumped to a three-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Wednesday. On Friday, the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, with both teams looking to register their second win in the event.

Punjab Kings had started their campaign with a five-wickets win against RCB in their first match.

Though it is too early in the tournament, Punjab Kings will hope to maintain their good start. The Kings have not been that successful in the IPL, their best season was way back in 2014 when they reached the final, which improved on their third place in the inaugural edition in 2008.

KKR, in contrast, have won the IPL twice — 2012 and 2014 and also hold a huge advantage in head-to-head encounters, having won 19 of their 29 clashes. Though they had won a match each in the last edition, KKR had finished runner-up while PBKS ended sixth, missing the playoffs once again.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Prerak Mankad, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

