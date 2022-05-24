Kolkata: IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have turned out to be the surprise package of IPL 2022 by topping the table and becoming the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs.The Hardik Pandya-led side now has a chance to make their debut IPL season even more memorable when they face inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals in a clash for a direct ticket to the final on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The team which wins Qualifier 1 on Tuesday goes straight into the final while the team on the losing side will get another shot at making the final when it faces the winner of the match between teams placed third and fourth in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad. What has worked really well for Gujarat in IPL 2022 has been the bowling attack built around Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. The bowling attack has done well in power-play, picking 25 wickets, the most by any team in the tournament, eleven of which have been picked by Shami. In terms of batting, Gujarat have a good set of finishers in David Miller and Rahul Tewatia apart from Rashid chipping in with fireworks at the end. The decision to get Pandya bat at three or four has also worked well in their favour, as the all-rounder has amassed 413 runs in the league stage at an average of 41.30 and strike-rate of 131.52 apart from picking four wickets.Also Read - LIVE Kolkata Weather Updates: No Rain; Gujarat Opt to Bowl

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of GT vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The GT vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 24, Tuesday. Also Read - GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 - Why Kolkata's Eden Gardens Is Best Venue For A Full Match In India If Rain Plays Spoilsport

Where is the GT vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The GT vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Eden Garden Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the GT vs RR Indian Premier League 2022?

The GT vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

GT vs RR Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy