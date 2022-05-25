LSG, who are playing their first IPL season, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game. In search of their maiden title, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are full of super stars, will take on KL Rahul’s versatile Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 at the iconic Eden Gardens, here on Wednesday.Also Read - LIVE LSG vs RCB Score, Playoffs Eliminator, IPL 2022: Match Starts at 8:10 PM

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

Where is the LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Eden Garden Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022?

The LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs RCB Possible Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul.