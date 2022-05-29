Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are crossing swords in the final of the IPL 2022. RR won the toss and opted to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Sanju Samson-led team got off to a steady start and scored 44 runs in the powerplay for the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal scored a brisk 22 before falling to Yash Dayal.Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Jos Buttler Departs; Gujarat Titans Dominate

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson, who came in to bowl the fifth over, created a record for bowling the fastest delivery of IPL 2022. Ferguson bowled a delivery of 157.3, leapfrogging Umran Malik, who had bowled a delivery of 157 kmph. Ferguson and Umran have been the fastest bowlers in the tournament. Both have played cat and mouse game throughout the season. While Umran Malik was all set to take the title of the fastest bowler in the tournament, Lockie Ferguson shattered his dream in the final game of the IPL 2022. Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Social BUZZ, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya Does a Virat Kohli; Asks Crowd to up The Decibel

Rajasthan is 71/2 in 10 over at the time of writing. Sanju Samson departed for 14 but Jos Buttler has looked good in the innings. Buttler is currently batting on 36 off 31 balls. If RR have to reach a match-winning score, Buttler will have to play a big inning, as he has done throughout the season. Also Read - IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR, Ahmedabad: Akshay Kumar Seen Waving At Fans At Narendra Modi Stadium, VIDEO Goes Viral

Meanwhile, ahead of the match, a closing ceremony was organized by the BCCI. The ceremony took place for the first time in three years. In IPL 2020, the event was postponed by BCCI due to the Pulwama attack, while the board failed to stage the event for the next two seasons due to COVID-19. During the closing ceremony, stars like Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman graced the event.