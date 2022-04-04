IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans Team News & Prediction: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill came back to form against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and was instrumental in his team’s 14-run win at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Gill scored 84 off 46 balls that helped the Titans reach a competitive score of 171 for 6 and took the Delhi spinners to the cleaners.Also Read - I See Prasidh Krishna Playing All Three Formats For India: Jos Buttler

Talking about his knock, Titans seamer Lockie Ferguson said that he was lucky enough to see Gill's career closely and follow his progress, having played together in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and reckons that a big score is just the corner.

"Having played with Gilly (Shubman Gill) over the last three years, with KKR and then again here (Gujarat Titans) this year, it's been awesome to see his progression as a player," Ferguson said after the match.

Gill might have missed on a hundred against Delhi but Ferguson feels that it is just of matter of time before he gets one, given the kind of talent he has and the amount of time he has to play the ball.

“There’s no doubt that he’s (Gill) got unbelievable talent and so much time. I know, bowling to him in the nets, he has all the time in the world. But seeing him tonight really extends that and get a big total… I know he would be upset not to get the big hundred, as he would be, but it’s just around the corner. Exceptional batting tonight,” added Ferguson.

Gujarat Titans would be up against Punjab Kings in their next match to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 8, 2022 (Friday).