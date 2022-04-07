TATA IPL 2022 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match PredictionAlso Read - IPL 2022: Deepak Hooda Finds A New Brother And He Is None Other Than LSG Teammate Krunal Pandya

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai: Check all the latest updates of the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday, April 7 2022. Lucknow Super Giants would be led by KL Rahul while Delhi Capitals will have Rishabh Pant captaining the side today. LSG won their last game in the same venue while defending a target of 169 and would look to carry on the winning momentum against Delhi Capitals.

Marcus Stoinis is still not available for selection for LSG while Delhi will have the services of David Warner and Anrich Nortje which can come as a big boost for them.

Pitch Report: The pitch is expected to be batting friendly with a little bit of spin on offer but winning the toss can be an advantage as it tends to get easier to bat on as the dew sets in. There was not much dew though in the last match that LSG won while defending 169.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 15th Match Probable XI :

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Lucknow: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals (DC) Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Top Fantays Picks LSG: Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder & Ravi Bishnoi/Krunal Pandya

Top Fantasy Picks DC: David Warner, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav & Anrich Nortje

WIN PREDICTION: Having lost their previous encounter against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals would look to come all guns blazing in today’s match against Lucknow Super Giants. With Warner and Nortje back for Delhi, they should start as favourites to win the match.

Betting ODDs: In Favour of Delhi

Top Quotes LSG vs DC: Match Preview

We did have the game in hand but if you lose three wickets in the powerplay, it’s really hard to win games. That’s certainly one area we need to get better at. Getting through that powerplay none or one down would be a nice start to the chase: DC head coach Ricky Ponting said after loss vs Gujarat Titans.

It was a fantastic effort from Lucknow Super Giants to defend 170 against a classy Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up (in their previous game). They held their nerves and bowled a good line to not let the opposition batters get away. So, the Super Giants are looking like a team to beat: Morne Morkel said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Lucknow Super Giants have got three fantastic bowlers to bowl at the back end (against Sunrisers Hyderabad). Avesh Khan picked up two crucial wickets in the 18th over, that was a make or break (situation) in the game. AJ Tye is showing his skills and Jason Holder was also brilliant at the close of the innings. So, obviously I am relieved from a bowler’s perspective that teams are winning defending the total: Morkel

What’s been pleasing is that we have always found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance to win, we did that again today. Not ideal to lose three wickets in the first four overs, it’s not something that’ll bring us down. that’s something we need to learn as a batting group how we can play risk-free cricket: KL Rahul after win vs SRH

Depending on the weather conditions (we will decide to bat or bowl first), but we are not thinking about that now and we will see when we come back to Pune: Rishabh Pant after loss vs Gujarat Titans

There is no question that losing three wickets in a powerplay, whether batting first or second, is not ideal and makes it more difficult to set a total that you are looking for or chasing down a total. It’s just really simple: to execute (plans) for longer periods of time as you are facing the best bowlers in the first six overs. We certainly got the quality of batsmen who are opening the batting like Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert and Mandeep Singh, who is batting at number three: Assistant coach Shane Watson in the pre-match virtual press conference yesterday.

It’s more so than just about executing for that little bit longer time. (It’s) Getting through those periods when the ball is swinging around to start with and then finding the right people to get the innings momentum going through that six-over powerplay. It hasn’t been ideal from wickets point of view but in the end, it comes down to executing your skill more consistently to get the innings going. A little bit more slicker without losing wickets which makes it more challenging for the middle order: Watson

Deepak Hooda is someone who I played with in Rajasthan Royals quite a few years ago. He had great skill back then and to show that power-hitting skill he’s got consistently means that he’s very dangerous and will have to look out for him: Watson

From a bowling perspective, they have got some firepower. Avesh Khan has done incredibly well and Delhi Capitals know Avesh very well from his playing days here. He’s been going very well and Delhi Capitals players know Avesh very well in terms of where his strengths and weaknesses are… and tap into those weaknesses: Watson

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav