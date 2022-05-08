LSG vs KKR | New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul wants the team to keep improving, despite their massive 75-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In a post-match presentation on Saturday, Rahul said that he is not sure if the performance of the team is peaking at the right time in the season or not. He said, “Still can’t think of any game where we’ve had a complete performance. Still, areas to improve. Don’t think any team is going to be perfect anyway, we aren’t chasing that. Everyone wants to contribute which is great to see.”Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Highlights LSG vs KKR, Recent Match Report

He further added, “Don’t know if we’re peaking at the right time but we’re getting the wins, we’re doing what is expected of us, sticking to our plans.” Brilliant knocks by Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda followed by sensational performances by Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) helped Lucknow Super Giants to a dominating 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd match of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 75 Runs

Happy With Bowlers

Speaking on the bowlers’ performance in the match, Rahul said that their performance was all he could have asked for. He praised them for sticking with their strengths. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs RR, Recent Match Report

He stated, “We started superbly with the ball, put the ball in the right areas, couldn’t have asked for more. Trust them a great deal (his pace battery). Having skill is one thing, but knowing what to do (and) when is important. They’ve been put under pressure a couple of times but they’ve stuck to their strengths and been brave with the ball. That’s all we can ask for. Keep trusting what the best ball is on that wicket.”

To Face Gujarat Titans On Tuesday

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants dethroned Gujarat Titans and took the top spot in the points table. Both Lucknow and Gujarat have registered 8 wins in 11 matches but the K.L. Rahul-led side has a superior run rate (0.703) than Hardik Pandya’s team (0.120).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will now face each other in the 57th match of the IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)