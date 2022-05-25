Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022: The second qualifier between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw rain play spoilsport because of which toss has been delayed. The revised playing conditions for the eliminator state that the match can start as late as 9:40 pm without any overs being reduced.Also Read - LIVE LSG vs RCB Score, Playoffs Eliminator, IPL 2022: Kohli, Maxwell Depart in Quick Succession; Patidar Key to Big Finish

There will be extra 120 minutes available for the start of the match for the playoffs. The ten-minute interval, however, will be intact for the playoffs as well as the final. The least overs to constitute a match would be 5 overs each side if weather permits. Also Read - Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Kolkata During IPL Eliminator Between LSG vs RCB?

The five-over match can start latest at 11:56 without time-outs but with a 10-minute innings interval. The scheduled finish has to be by 11:56 pm latest. There are no reserve days for playoffs. For the final, there is a reserve day. Also Read - IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator Match In India

The Eden Gardens, where the match is scheduled to be played is equipped with modern-day facilities along with four super shoppers and an improved drainage system than it was before. There are four super soppers in the ground and the covers can secure the entire length and breadth of the playing area.

As of now, Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The weather at the moment seems to be good enough for a full game and the chances of any more rain is bare minimum.

The winner of this match will play Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the final of IPL 2022 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will meet the Titans on Sunday, May 29. The final match is scheduled to start at 8 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.