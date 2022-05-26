Kolkata, May 25: Rajat Patidar owned the big stage with a magnificent hundred as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.Also Read - IPL 2022: LSG Skipper KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir Post Match Picture Is Already A Hit On Internet | See Posts

RCB will now take on Rajasthan Royals, losers of first qualifiers, in qualifier 2, while Lucknow’s journey ended following the defeat here. Also Read - Highlights | LSG vs RCB Score, Playoffs Eliminator, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 14 Runs

A dejected Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul blamed sloppy fielding for his team’s 14-run defeat while acknowledging Rajat Patidar’s brilliant hundred being the difference between the two teams. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights LSG vs RCB, Recent Match Report

The 28-year-old Indore man Patidar scored a 54-ball 112 not out to singlehandedly win the IPL Eliminator for RCB.

“I think it’s quite obvious – the reasons why we didn’t win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps. Difference was obviously Patidar playing such a knock. When someone in the top three scores a hundred, more often the team wins,” Rahul said after the match.

Patidar was dropped thrice on the day en route his hundred and Rahul was livid with his team’s fielding.

“They fielded really well and we were poor,” he summed it up.

He however was happy that as a new franchise they finished in top four in their first season.

“We’ll take back a lot of positives. It’s a new franchise. We’ve made a lot of mistakes, every team does that. Have to try and come back stronger. It’s a young team. They’ll learn from their mistakes, go back home and try and be better players.”

There was special praise for Mohsin Khan, who once again was a shining star in an otherwise poor bowling effort.

“Mohsin showed everybody how good he is and what skill he possesses. As he grows with confidence, he’ll be able to clock speeds which are much higher. He will learn and develop a few more skills hopefully by next season.”

(With Inputs From PTI)